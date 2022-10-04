Ludena Protocol (LDN) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Ludena Protocol (LDN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Ludena Protocol has a market cap of $217.92 million and $452,581.00 worth of Ludena Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ludena Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ludena Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ludena Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ludena Protocol

Ludena Protocol was first traded on May 13th, 2020. Ludena Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Ludena Protocol is medium.com/ludena-protocol. Ludena Protocol’s official website is www.ludenaprotocol.io/eng. The Reddit community for Ludena Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/LudenaProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ludena Protocol’s official Twitter account is @LydianCoinLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ludena Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ludena Protocol is a blockchain game social platform. Ludena Protocol, which has already launched Gametalktalk as their first DApp, a gaming social platform that connects games and players, adds value to game players’ daily activities such as gameplay, game content production, and live streaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ludena Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ludena Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ludena Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ludena Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ludena Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.