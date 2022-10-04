Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $292.10 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.85.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 69.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 198.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 28.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 961.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

