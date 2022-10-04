Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.74. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 5,692 shares trading hands.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -2.02.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyell Immunopharma

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

In other news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 683.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

