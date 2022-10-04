LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 114.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 364.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

