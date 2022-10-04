LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 114.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 364.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.