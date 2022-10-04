MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MMD stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

