MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
MMD stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $21.86.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
