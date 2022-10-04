Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.86.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $78.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $9,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 155,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 741.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
