Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $78.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $9,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 155,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 741.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.