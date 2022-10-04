Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 9,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 1,410,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.
See Also
