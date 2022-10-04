Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 26th

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.