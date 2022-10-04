Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 26th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

MRVL opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

