Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 179,412 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $10.83.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.77.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
