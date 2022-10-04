Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 179,412 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $10.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Materialise by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth $627,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

