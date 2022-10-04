Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 425 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 2.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 3.2 %

AXP traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.50. 42,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,066. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.