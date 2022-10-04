Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.47. 160,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,259. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $127.08 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

