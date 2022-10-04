Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 170 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 4,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, reaching $239.67. 45,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

