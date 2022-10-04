Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $35,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,532,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 385,622 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MMS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. 2,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,253. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $88.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,011 shares of company stock valued at $579,337. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

