MBA Advisors LLC Buys 20,769 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,278,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. 120,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,524. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $86.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

