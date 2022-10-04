McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.5% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $235.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

