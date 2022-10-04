Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Membership Collective Group Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $255.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 167.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $243.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Membership Collective Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

In other Membership Collective Group news, President Andrew Carnie sold 24,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $162,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Membership Collective Group news, President Andrew Carnie sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $162,481.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $60,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,217 shares of company stock valued at $782,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 194.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 227,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the second quarter worth about $5,839,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Stories

