Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 352.4 days.
Mercialys Stock Performance
Shares of Mercialys stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.42.
About Mercialys
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercialys (MEIYF)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.