Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Oct 4th, 2022

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 352.4 days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

Shares of Mercialys stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

About Mercialys

(Get Rating)

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Featured Stories

