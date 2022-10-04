MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $22.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.
MLNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Institutional Trading of MeridianLink
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MeridianLink Trading Up 4.5 %
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeridianLink (MLNK)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.