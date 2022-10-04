Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $141.50. 499,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.60. The company has a market cap of $380.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.