Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.42. 626,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $353.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.60.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

