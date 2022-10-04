Metahero (HERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.58 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $45.58 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043475 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.32 or 0.01600041 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

