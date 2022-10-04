Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.89.

Several analysts recently commented on MRU shares. Scotiabank set a C$76.00 target price on Metro and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$70.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. Metro has a 12-month low of C$60.59 and a 12-month high of C$73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

