Michael F. Mahoney Sells 125,827 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,953,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

