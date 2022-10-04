MicroMoney Price Reaches $0.0031 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $49,697.17 and $66,048.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services.”

