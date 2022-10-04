Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. 889,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,479,460. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

