Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

