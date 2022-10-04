Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

