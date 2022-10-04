Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Cut to GBX 169 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 257.80 ($3.12).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 112.10 ($1.35) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £669.67 million and a P/E ratio of 400.36. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 109.90 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

