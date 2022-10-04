Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Purchases 20,000 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.27. 2,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.56.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

