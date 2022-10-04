Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Purchases Shares of 281,853 Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 281,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.82% of Caesarstone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 14.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 317,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CSTE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,083. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $343.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

