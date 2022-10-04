Mochi Market Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (MOMA)

Mochi Market (MOMA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Mochi Market has a total market capitalization of $295,492.00 and approximately $30,262.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mochi Market coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mochi Market was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mochi Market is mochi.market. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mochi Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mochi Market should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mochi Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

