Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDV. Colliers International Group initiated coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $14.13 on Friday. Modiv has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.