MoneySwap (MSWAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $210,568.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One MoneySwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoneySwap has a market cap of $689,400.00 and $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoneySwap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoneySwap Coin Profile

MoneySwap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoneySwap’s official website is www.moneyswap.io.

Buying and Selling MoneySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using U.S. dollars.

