MoonDAO (MOONEY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.24 Million

MoonDAO (MOONEY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, MoonDAO has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One MoonDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. MoonDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $352,896.00 worth of MoonDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MoonDAO

MoonDAO launched on December 17th, 2021. MoonDAO’s total supply is 2,618,632,245 coins. MoonDAO’s official Twitter account is @Moon_Dao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoonDAO’s official website is moondao.com.

Buying and Selling MoonDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonDAO is an international collective of people united by the mission of decentralizing access to space research and exploration.The $MOONEY token launched on Friday, December 17, 2021 on Juicebox. The funding period lasted for one lunar cycle and ended on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

