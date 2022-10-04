Morgan Stanley Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $71.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.82. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

