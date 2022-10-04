Morgan Stanley Trims Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Target Price to $7.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LICY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of LICY opened at $5.60 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $982.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 461.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 66.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $12,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

