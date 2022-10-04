Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

