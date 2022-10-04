Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,606 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after buying an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after buying an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

