Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,838.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 170.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,555,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. 46,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,582. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.73.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

