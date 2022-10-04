Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 928.8% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.23. 78,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

