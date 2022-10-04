mStable USD Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD was first traded on March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 32,833,389 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.