Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 647,694 shares.The stock last traded at $25.04 and had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $876,712. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

