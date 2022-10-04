Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Up 6.1%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 28,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 77,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Nano One Materials Trading Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

About Nano One Materials

(Get Rating)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.