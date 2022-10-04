NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $39.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $592.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.84.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,531,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after acquiring an additional 434,081 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

