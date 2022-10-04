NAOS Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.96 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $110,990.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance was first traded on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 216,975,414 coins. NAOS Finance’s official website is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

