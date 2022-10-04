National Bank Financial Trims Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Target Price to C$36.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.96.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.28. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,398 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.