National Bank Financial Trims Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Target Price to C$1.00

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSHIF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.15 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucero Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 1.08.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Lucero Energy stock opened at 0.42 on Friday. Lucero Energy has a 12 month low of 0.26 and a 12 month high of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.54.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

