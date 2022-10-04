Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 184.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Netflix by 10.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 32,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 89.6% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $242.32 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day moving average is $233.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.