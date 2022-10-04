Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 7,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,593. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 72,058 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

