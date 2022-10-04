Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 7,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,593. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.46.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
