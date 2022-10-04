New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Up 10.8%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) shares rose 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 177,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,490,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NYMT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $934.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 472,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
See Also
