New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price Up 10.8%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) shares rose 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 177,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,490,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYMT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $934.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.33%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 472,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

